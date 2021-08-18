-
Now Playing: Watch these turtles swim in the ocean for the first time
-
Now Playing: Rescued sea turtles wiggle happily during feeding time
-
Now Playing: Head of nonprofit working in Afghanistan urges Biden to help evacuate employees
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: The US troops we left behind
-
Now Playing: US congressman: ‘We had to wrap up a forever war’
-
Now Playing: Afghan student studying in US about her home: 'It happened in a glance'
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain halts rescue operations after Haiti quake
-
Now Playing: Thousands race to escape Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden admin defends Afghanistan withdrawal as Taliban takes over
-
Now Playing: Haitians grieve as earthquake death toll rises to more than 1,400
-
Now Playing: Who are the Taliban?
-
Now Playing: Republican congressman vows to investigate Afghanistan exit ‘debacle’
-
Now Playing: Taliban takeover raises questions about potential intelligence failures
-
Now Playing: Questions surround future for Afghan women
-
Now Playing: US resumes air operations at Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: Fire, giraffes and severe weather: World in Photos, Aug. 17
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Taliban claims group will honor women’s rights
-
Now Playing: No hostile interactions, no attack, no threat by Taliban: Pentagon