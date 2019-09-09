Transcript for Bahamians evacuate islands amid devastation from Hurricane Dorian

The situation in the hurricane ravaged Bahamas is dire many who lost loved ones homes and jobs few the only way forward is to leave. Everybody they okay. The royal Bahamas defense force has transported more than 4000 people to Nassau for food and shelter. If that's what we do. We bring relief that the without operating weeping movie that need to. But the evacuation process is not without confusion. As seen in this video obtained from the fox affiliate in Miami. A vacuum least force upper rescued fairy on its way to the US. The Director General of the ministry of foreign affairs said it wasn't misperception. She said Andy who left went with proper documentation. Acting director of customs and Border Patrol was asked me about how long Bahamian will be allowed to. Stay in the EU less. Our first concern is that is that the safety and well being of those so no we we would not support for turning people Wear to a to a place where it's not safe from that than to beat. Those were meaning on the islands are surveying the damage he rode out the storm here. We left in the centrally. And rarely left in the it was still in very much intact. According to Bahamas power and light the power grid. Suffered significant damage one of the company's concerns for reconstruction efforts includes finding a place to house workers considering there is nothing left standing. From nickel that ABC news Los Angeles.

