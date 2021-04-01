Transcript for Bali beach covered with plastic waste

And there. Is good to be. He yummy real cities. Do this dance for us to. Reduce. And meant that the government would love in place and for the corporation. Mean. If you're wondering what in here here's close up accident at. Clear plastics. You that it snacks. One I had that passion which is these cuts that are single use water. More snacks and coffee single use that space of basically here we have a let of clear little plastic bags and let it straws on the cups. And that's day's other main bank east corporation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.