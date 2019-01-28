Banksy tribute to Paris terror attack victims stolen from Bataclan theater

The artwork was painted on an exit door of the theater where 90 people were killed.
0:42 | 01/28/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Banksy tribute to Paris terror attack victims stolen from Bataclan theater
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

