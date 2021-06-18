Belarus accused of funneling thousands of migrants to border due to Western sanctions

ABC&rsquo;s Ines De La Cuatera reports on the migration crisis in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko is blamed for organizing the crossing of over 16,000 migrants to the Poland-Belarus border.

