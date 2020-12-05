Belarus resists lockdown measures

More
The Belarusian president shuns many of the safety measures other European countries have taken, and Belarus now ranks second for the fastest rate of COVID-19 infections in Europe.
5:17 | 05/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Belarus resists lockdown measures

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:17","description":"The Belarusian president shuns many of the safety measures other European countries have taken, and Belarus now ranks second for the fastest rate of COVID-19 infections in Europe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70627991","title":"Belarus resists lockdown measures","url":"/International/video/belarus-resists-lockdown-measures-70627991"}