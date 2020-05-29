Berlin theater set to reopen with audience at arm's length

The Berliner Ensemble is planning to open with safe distancing regulations restructuring the audiences' experience.
1:09 | 05/29/20

Transcript for Berlin theater set to reopen with audience at arm's length
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

