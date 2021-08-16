Transcript for Biden administration defends Afghanistan withdraw

A by the administration defending its actions on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan insisting their hands were tied by the previous administration. Let's get right to ABC's chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl Jon. President Biden says it was president trump who signed an agreement for the total withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and set a deadline for them to all be out of the country by may first is he passing the buck here. Cause. Well yes but on that narrow point he is correct there was edit agreement that was negotiated by the trump administration directly with the Taliban. The called for the complete withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan. By may first what you are seeing on the ground right now in Afghanistan is that he very real sense that trump Bly didn't policy. Because the bottom line is Biden. Agreed to with the moved to withdraw he in fact pushed it back a bit from may first to say troops or be gone. By September 11 but the bottom line is that both man. Trump and Biden wanted to get out of Afghanistan had to get out entirely. And felt that after twenty years of war it was time for Americans to come home. But Biden is the president Biden always the responsibility for the way this is being done right now. And he's military advisors as you heard Martha Raddatz referred to. His military advisors advised against a precipitous rapid withdrawal they wanted for at least a time to see a force remain in. Afghanistan that that agreement with the Taliban. It didn't include the Afghan government not at all there was no agreement between the Taliban the Afghan government. And the military leadership and many others are urged for president Biden to hold back at least for a while before pulling all US troops out. Did the Taliban's rapid or take over really come as a surprise it what was in US intelligence and what happened. Well certainly the complete and total collapse within days of the Afghan security forces. I did come as a surprise to speed of that collapse but not the fact of the collapse in fact. In April just a week before president Biden announced his withdrawal plan. He did the Warren's. Fifty Afghan government was on likely to be able to hold back the Taliban and there was a study put out. By the Afghanistan's study group this was chaired by the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff general Joseph don't fort it was bipartisan. In February. Warned of almost exactly what we're seeing here let me quote one line from their report. Bipartisan report very well respected city withdrawal. Would not only leave America more vulnerable to terrorist threats it would also have catastrophic effects in Afghanistan. That was a report bipartisan report put out in February. John thank you so much.

