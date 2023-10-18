Biden says Gaza hospital explosion was 'done by the other team'

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Joe Biden said he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza.

October 18, 2023

