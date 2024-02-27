Biden says he hopes for cease-fire and hostage deal by Monday

President Biden says he hopes to have a cease-fire and hostage deal by next week. Israel has agreed to a framework, but Qatari officials involved in negotiations say there is no breakthrough yet.

February 27, 2024

