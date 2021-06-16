Transcript for Biden, Putin arrive for high-stakes summit in Geneva

We see president Biden's motorcade arriving now at villa la grange, that 18th century mansion inside a public park. The carpet there waiting and so is the Swiss president. We've noted right here in Geneva, the American flag and the Russian flag is up all over Geneva. The two flags line the bridges here. They line the Lakes. Perhaps one of the great places on the globe to greet both leaders. They've been welcoming to both president Biden expected to get out of the car shortly. The question, Martha, will he also take no questions? I'm sure that's what his team advised him to do. David, you talk about the city and its history. I was here in 1985 with gorbachev and Reagan, their first summit. It tells you how long we've had this difficult, complicated relationship with Russia. But also how important personal relationships are between two leaders. It was the first for gorbachev and Reagan. They ended up having a fine relationship. I know one of the things from people I talked to is that the Russians go into the meeting believing Americans don't like them. Shaking hands with the Swiss the questions there from what will you accomplish with Putin to how are you feeling. The president not taking the bait on the questions. He's expected to go inside where he'll meet president Putin behind closed doors. Then all three are expected to come out for the very expected photo-op. Martha, personal relationships here, president Biden has famously said -- he wrote in his memoir he met with president Putin. They have a history here. They met when he was vice president ten years ago. He said he looked into Vladimir Putin's eyes and he said to him I don't think you have a soul. He said that Putin responded, I think we have an understanding. President Putin was asked about this in recent days. He laughed it off and said I don't remember that, but Biden has a good memory. I bet you Putin remembers that as well. Those personal relationships are I look back, obviously Helsinki and president trump wanted a great relationship with Putin, in spite of the intelligence on Putin. It really didn't work because what the Russians had done was so serious and hacking. It was so serious that trump really couldn't have that relationship. That relationship didn't get him anywhere. Look at Kim Jong-un. We were there at those summits. At one of those summits pesident trump walked out.- personal relationships are important but they're not everything. Americans want to see actions and where they can go forward from this. I believe in this meeting -- we heard flattery this week. He called him a worthy adversary, talked about how he was bright, Joe Biden talking about Vladimir Putin. You want that mix. You want to be tough, but you want to listen and have personal respect. Understand your differences and try to move forward. Very astute to observe the change in rhetoric. Jon Karl also with us, our chief Washington correspondent. Jon, as Martha alluded to, you heard this week president Biden telling Cecilia Vega that he considers Putin a worthy adversary. He considers him bright. Vladimir Putin said Biden is an experienced politician, he's smart. He also said that former president trump is an extraordinary individual who didn't come from politics and whether you agree with that or not, Putin said, he should be respected. Reporter: He also said, Putin did of trump in C comparison that Biden is less impulsive. The bottom line is although the rhetoric was warm, between Putin and trump, they had a chemistry. The view from Russia is that trump never delivered on a better relationship with Russia. I thought the notion of Biden coming out and calling Putin a worthy adversary was very significant, especially when you consider that when Biden was vice president and Obama was president, Obama referred to -- there they are. Obama referred to Putin and Russia as a regional power. That's the Swiss president guy parmelin. On behalf of the Swiss government, I would like to welcome you to the city of peace, Geneva. This is a great honor for Switzerland. Accordance with its tradition of good offices, promote dialogue and mutual understanding. Dear presidents, I wish you fruitful work, fruitful dialogue for the benefit of your countries and the entire world. I wish you every success. Good-bye. Mr. President of the Russian Federation, Mr. President of the United States. On behalf of the Swiss government I would like to welcome you to Geneva, the city it is an honor and a pleasure for Switzerland to host you here for this summit and, in accordance with its tradition of good offices, promote dialogue and mutual understanding. I wish you both a fruitful dialogue in the interest of both your countries and the world. Best wishes and good-bye. There it is, the hand shake the world is now documenting. A simple wave from both leaders. Reporters from all over the world assembled along with our Cecilia Vega, just outside the villa. Shouting their questions, as we knew they would. We're not expecting a read out until after both these meetings. First a smaller meeting with president Biden and president Putin, secretary of state blinken and of course the interpreters. After that meeting, there will be a larger meeting with larger delegations from both countries.

