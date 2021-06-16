Transcript for Biden and Putin meet with the press before high-stakes summit

Still the US and Russian relations. While she's accumulated that Brenda highest level. And I hope that Alan meeting will be productive. I I said outside. Okay. It is Martha and I know people at home are having probably as much difficulty as we are trying to actually here amid those reporters in the room what they're saying. I didn't hear Vladimir Putin say. I hope our meeting will be a productive one president Biden saying thank you he went on to say I repeat what I said outside which is essentially he hopes. For progress here too something productive to come out of this. Meeting we should mention to president Biden's right our left that was secretary of state and city Lincoln who again you spoke with just days ago Martha. He says he's keeping expectations low going into this. But he said don't know as soon as this summit is over if it made any progress. It exactly and and they will and they will come out and and say what Everett progress they've made. We couldn't talked about sanctions as well and he said he's thought. That these sanctions have worked in the past that obviously that's something Vladimir who have been. Wants to get rid of but look at that seeing their David. Casually taking questions both men look so relaxed. And it'll really it is a very long photo opportunity they usually get the president out of there quickly.

