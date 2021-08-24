Transcript for Biden stands by decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31 deadline

President Biden standing by is decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan by next Tuesday despite criticism. From both sides of the aisle now it's unclear if the US will be able to complete all of its evacuations in the one week before that deadline. Let's bring in ABC news political director Rick Klein along with former deputy assistant secretary of state and marine fighter pilot. Colonel Steve tenured an ABC news contributor Rick let's start with you president Biden has been under a lot of pressure. By G-7 leaders to extend the withdrawal deadline despite the talent on saying that that would cross a red line so. What do you think is at stake here and what do you think is behind president Biden's decision. Well he made a decision and he's been defending it and he's now sticking with it in the face of enormous pressure off from political rivals as well as some political friends in the democratic party of course saying there is no way. The you'll get all Americans and Afghans associated with the American efforts out over the course of the next week we heard military officials today concede they don't even know. Offer sure how many Americans are in Afghanistan now so there's no way they can really guarantee the safe evacuation of everyone inside this week timeframe. Add to that the fact the Taliban has now been saying that they want that August 31 deadline to stick and it does appear like. The Taliban is having some influence over the Biden decision making but it is his deadline that is the White House position that is what they expect the president to address later this afternoon to say this is my decision I am sticking with the he's gonna do everything you Canada's been enormous progress on that front. In getting Americans and and those aligned with Americans that have helped American aid efforts over the years. Out of the country safely. All but this this though as bad as the last week was you have the potential here for the next week to be even worse. And for Biden to be owning a lot of those consequences it's an enormous risks both politically and of course in terms of national security and American interest right now on the ground in danger. Well let's talk about Dedrick with Steve and and Steve the united it's Biden's deadline but now the Taliban's deadline isn't it I mean they're calling the tune it sounds like. And just give us your sense right now in the midst of this chaos. Where we stand at the operation now moving in a very good clip it seems like 1010151000. Plus getting out per day. But where are we in and how do you see this deadline. Yet curious kind of sad that the world's greatest military's take its corrections mania insurgency as a board that and rifles are EG. That's the way it's gonna end up. I think that the administration is doing a good job and getting out people that that it can be got out. I think that it'll come down McGwire gonna do you think most US. Citizen media and the Afghans who are. That's her points out we solidly yet held in today say. Please do not leave the country. Why because the Afghan economy will likely collapse within weeks they're gonna have a capital cut off banks are lending the IMF. How stuff giving a winds credit and the billions of dollars at the US content at a near got to go away and the people that are trying to escape now make up much of the middle every society BLT middle class that middle class ease. The only thing Taliban's gonna have been able to sell heroin which it Goodyear is about a billion dollars a year earlier economy so. Tell me and risk a collapse of the economy and what all that comes with that so we're at today we seem to say no please don't leave we need you people who were edged a national class. And Rick Republican lawmakers today called president Biden's response of the crisis in Afghanistan. An unmitigated disasters saying it's clear these not listening to anybody about the situation there and it's damaging the United States' credibility. Our round the world. What do you think is is Biden's response. To Afghanistan or lack thereof going to impact. His reputation when it comes to foreign policy. He owns this the nation knows this and he can talk about safety agreement that was negotiated by his predecessor a you can talk about how. Opt for American presidents have presided over this of this war heroes as he'll say likely again today he doesn't want to leave it to a fifth. That's all fine as well as the argument goes but it means. Weathering a whole barrage of criticism again not just from Republicans there are many Democrats. Who been involved in these closed door briefings from military officials who don't like the answer is that they have hurt. The best they'll say sometimes I hope that the private answers that there that they're able to act on or different what they're telling us in these briefings because they don't feel like there's enough of a plan in place. Even for all the work that's been done over the past week to get American interest out of there and you're right. In terms of the standing on the world stage. There's no way that you don't factored this in in terms of how America moves forward this appears to have been lost wore a lost cause. And it had and it leaves with me with US interests. Leaving under very uncertain and very perilous circumstances as Steve Gagnon said a moment ago. Having exerted to abide essentially by deadlines that are being set by. People that are kind of a ragtag group this is not the way he's expected to work it's not be weighted Biden doubt would have forecasted to have worked. But it's a decision as he has me that he is going to own for the remainder of his presidency and beyond. But Steve let let me pick up on their way you looked at its humiliating really well what what what's happening these scenes this. This chaos that this this painted album Americans have at the inability to get our our allies people. Soldier who with us and stood bias and trying to open up clinics and do the work of building a new Afghanistan. We'll leave some behind for sure how how how do you read the strategic impact for US interest around the world. Of what is unfolding in Kabul and and what it says about us. Yeah I think that's the interesting point it did right now Terry we know what's gonna happen between now and the 31 US will do its best get everybody out all the other allied nations we'll get their people out on 1 September. A new chapter begins for Afghanistan and every vacuum gets built and when the US pulls out lots of regional players are gonna wanna come in so you're gonna have Iran US interest aerial Pakistan has been working with the Taliban did Connie network al-Qaeda behind our backs playing a double game with the US perk. Decades and you're gonna have countries like China. And Russia why China because the US about a decade ago. Proof that there's about a trillion dollars worth of minerals and Afghanistan that are extracted. The Chinese would love to get their hands on that. Now how does that tie in the terror in what new interest the US may have welcome countries like Iran and China and Russia have in the past used surrogates were allowed terrorists operate from their territory as a way to get out the United States so terrorism caused by Islamic extremism in the past few years has died down quite a bit but it would be very convenient and be a win win for country like China are rotten deal to get at those minerals. And be able harbor a small group of terrorists they could distract the US from other problems in the South Pacific. And so there's are high potential cost the president says. But it's time to end this forever war. And American people agree with him. 70% support the idea of getting out but high. Withdrew in a very deliberate way in a very dignified way ending date drove home. The US is landlocked here so there's no seaports there's no way that the US can can drive home so everything has succumbed to the airport which means that you have this shrinking circle it you get to the airport and eventually you're gonna have to have the last soldier marine. And say were addicts here. So it didn't could have never really been. A clean break because once everyone saw that the US was serious about pulling out then people sort through and the talent said well we can't stand up to the Taliban's we might as well surrender and and then we saw the Taliban very very quickly take over when that moral defeat came. That was the real key in my mind is that the Afghan army saw the moral defeat when the US said that's it we really are done this time and were pulling out. And the Afghan army just basically collapsed by the way Terry there's no punishment in the Afghan army for desertion. Most armies in the US included you could put punishable by death but in Afghanistan is just a job and you can hang up your rifle and go back the fields if you feel like. Can. And an esteemed Chavez says they're they're no longer allowing Afghans past the checkpoints in the airports so. Yeah that those roads look to be close to Afghans. Is there any option at this point for the US say it may be special forces are helicoptered. Flight C a into the city and beyond to get those people out. Yet it Taliban's been allowing that. You know obviously the US we know that the under the brits the French the M Fridays have special ops folks working outside the wire to bring people are quietly and there's a fairly elaborate. Constant flow of airplanes out of Kabul to to places like to the Persian gulf so that they can be flown on or to Germany so they can be flown on the US and other countries sell. It seems like the evacuation is getting smoother it's getting better but as time goes on its you know run out of people and finally you're gonna have to close that circle. All of the latter and the US will be done at least for the time being with the Afghan he had missed venture. And Rick of course the White House also knees to stay focused on its domestic. Agenda the house is voting to advance the bipartisan infrastructure package and the Democrats 3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution. After that standoff with moderate Democrats so. But he think Rick Democrats need all the boats taking get are the bills still on track even with this distraction. Having to deal with Afghanistan. Yet euros two point cite an 81 is that they are on track but under the most perilous circumstances. Did this is supposed to be easy part just getting agreement on the broad framework the tough votes. Are actually going to be more than a month the way out as deep in the individual items that are part of his budget agreement come into view and the second point I'd make is that while these things on their face or not the same retirement domestic priorities vs. I'll foreign policy politically they are very much weight because the whole. A rationale for Democrats moving together has been based on the idea of a relatively popular president pushing relatively popular policies. That has been up ended over the course of the last week that's part of the told of the decision the president Biden made. Regarding Afghanistan is that we now have a very unpopular and as Terry said humiliating episode. That is the that is definitely already had an impact on the approval rating of president Biden so he he's listed today to keep some political relevance he needs this to advance the major portions of his is his agenda. It appears like house Democrats are back on track to at least they get back going again but the roads actually signing this into law. Has never looked more difficult and now the DD decreased. That diminishing political capital of the White House becomes a major factor. Recline Kristi gang your thanks guys appreciate it. Thanks here thank you.

