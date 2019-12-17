Bikers dressed as Santa Claus take to the streets in Barcelona

Participants in the annual Christmas parade received gifts from onlookers, which they later donated to the Red Cross.
0:58 | 12/17/19

Bikers dressed as Santa Claus take to the streets in Barcelona
