Transcript for Bill Browder on Putin and new book

We're hearing beautiful Aspen with bill prouder of finance here. Who made a fortune in Russia but has since become. Latimer bruins' number one enemy he's the author of the book red notice which Steve's house experience in Russia. And the death at his lawyer surging magnate ski thanks for joining good to be what's it like. To be. Russian president Vladimir for the number one at. What. I didn't I've been in this position for quite awhile now. I mean everybody has been acknowledged this situation. When the trump couldn't summit but but Putin has been. Coming after me at pretty much since 2012. And 2012 the magna ski act was passed by the US congress. And I missed yes targets. Human rights violators. Assets in the west and butter gluten is a big human rights violator. Is that a lot of assets west and so he made its largest foreign policy priority. To try to repeal the magnets T action animated as. Largest personal priority try to come after me. You feel you're her life. Well there there's two questions that might risk the answer is yes to a live in fear the answer is no. If I lived in fear that he would have accomplished 90% of what he set out to do which was trying to. Quash my actions. I'm to get justice for spamming this kind. Well not to you. We the Russians regularly used poison to go after their agony is how do you protect yourself against this format. Well and they they do use poison they don't use of that regularly them thankfully they haven't done it against me there's really no way to protect yourself against. Being poisoned by would tell that shock you when what he did not touch. Dorn ops. At the moment where the Russian government is trying to do is he is legal means illegally to get me back in other words to try to have me arrested. On bogus arrest warrants have been extradited back to Russia. Because for them provider Bruton. He wants to kill me but he must be able to get away with killing me it's much easier to do that he doesn't mean Russia that he does in the west. We could get caught not going to be huge. International consequences and so. For last. Six years they've been using Interpol if you see her bowl six. Seven times trying to have me arrested. They've come to the British government. Twelve times for mutual legal assistance and extradition. And it got to various other countries. I was recently arrested in Madrid Spain a Russian Interpol arrest warrant. And then of course on Monday last week there was this dirty deal he tried to do was from right to get him to hand control to hand over me. And a bunch of people. In the US government who have been working together with me on passing amendments yet tells them more about what president tropical unbelievable offer to. Well so so we'll what the offer was was that some Vladimir Putin was gonna allow. US investigators from bowlers team to city and well Russian investigators questioned the twelve GRU agents. Who were indicted by Robert Moeller for hacking the US election. And in return letter Vuitton and wanted to be able to have Russian interrogators. Come and interrogate me. I'm Mike McFall the former ambassador to Russia Kyle Parker chief of staff of the US Helsinki commission and drafted amendment ski ads and various others. And the idea that that somehow. The US was gonna hand over a bunch of people who are fighting for justice. In exchange for a bunch of military intelligence people attacked the election is quite extraordinary thing. He must have some fears though that if the political tide changes. In the United States and the United Kingdom and that he might be vulnerable again. You know I chose choose my countries were there's a rule of law I don't go to lawless countries and I don't feel vulnerable here even if the political tide changes. Dozen politicians. Keep Donald Trump. If he chooses to do a deal like that can't arrest me he's got a instruct somebody in the Department of Justice they have rules they followed department justice. And the Department of Justice is an independent of that and the people arrested by the Department of Justice have access the courts and so this is not something that I think his realistic. They can actually happen. And you had some pretty tough words for US congressman Dana Rohrabacher. You said that he was being paid by the Russian government to try to risk repeal the majesty act. And he fired back in the past few hours that is pretty harsh statement. Specifically saying that you as. A UK citizen out as an American. Art fact meddling in US. Political in track discourse. But he stays in the back fast. Well so I'm I'm not working for a people. Corrupt. Dictator in Russia. I'm working for justice I'm looking for justice for Sergey magazine. And yet any proof that he's working I don't have proof that he is. That he's taking money but I proof that he is working in league with the Russians on their agenda and several Russian propaganda against you what satellite. It's par for the course if you fight evil evil tends to fight back hard and you can't you can't get stuff done. If you're trying to go after the bad guys and expect that there's no consequences it's on has a heart. Hart street fight to to change the world and I'm somebody's take these guys on but there and it's a lot of people aren't. This is Tara Palmieri in Aspen Colorado for ABC news.

