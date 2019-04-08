'Bird-man' crosses English Channel on flyboard

Just 10 days after a failed first try ended with Franky Zapata up to his neck in water, the French jet-ski champion successfully crossed the English Channel on his self-made "flyboard" Sunday morning.
0:40 | 08/04/19

