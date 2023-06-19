Blinken meets with China’s Xi in attempt to ease tensions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to "stabilize" relations between China and the U.S.

June 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live