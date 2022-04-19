Blinken: ‘Russia is failing’ in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other U.S. officials headed to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the southern coast of the country came under Russian bombardment.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live