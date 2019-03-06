Transcript for Bodies seen in Himalayas missing climbers search

Plus set discovering the search for eight missing hikers on a Himalayan mountain. Indian pilots have spotted five bodies near the border of China and a pile. It's believed to be the remains belonged to some of the hikers who vanished during an avalanche while charting a new route to India second highest mountain. The rescue operations suspended today due to heavy snow fall and high winds. The man who threw a five year old boy from a balcony at the Mall of America is headed to prison. Emmanuel a Rondo was sentenced today in Minneapolis to nineteen years behind bars. The 24 year old pleaded guilty last mom to attempted premeditated. Murder. Authorities say a Rhonda told investigators he went to that Minnesota mall back in April looking for someone to kill that child survived the attack.

