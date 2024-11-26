Border czar Homan visits Texas border

Plus, a look at Donald Trump's tariff plans as well as Walmart announces it is rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live