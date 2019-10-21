Transcript for Boris Johnson’s Brexit vote blocked by Speaker

It's the biggest weaken British politics since lost week. Also prime minister Boris Johnson's night an important victory persuading the ether vinik and save the bricks and deal with the UK. He had to obtain a majority approval in a parliamentary bent. This country. But off deposit in Scotland not to say the bus weekend at wet from the army has since Britain was at war in the full Clinton's. And he's decided to delay the price us. Spain today but has spent again by the steep. Today's circumstances. Are re in substance. The same month a sack today's circumstances. Mike pruning is that all the motion will not be debate team today eight. As he would be repaired to achieve and disorderly. But the clock is ticking there are now just ten days until the Halloween brags that deadline treaties usually take weeks of parliamentary debate to implement. And the bill to join the EU in 1972. Took more than fourteen days Johnson has an uphill battle ahead. Boris Johnson said he would rather die in a did stunned delayed Bre X that. Then he's forced him tossed the EU for an extension to the deadline. He desperately wanted to avoid that because he does not want to fights an upcoming general election. Yes another prime minister who fail looks to bring the people abraxis. Two men a father and ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.