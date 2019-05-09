Transcript for Boris Johnson's younger brother resigns from UK Parliament amidst Brexit chaos

Might be as crazy as the US. Are the politics in the UK but. Maybe even more confusing which is why I want to bring in James Longman and our London bureau with the latest on prime minister Boris Johnson and Rex in. And his younger brother who is just quit parliament. James what should we know about this. Yet. So who Jerry Jones and his younger brother as he said also an MP a politician I'm part of the government since they certainly quit. Idea today he didn't just quits in quiet he actually tweeted about it he said. Then there was a long standing tension between the massive interest. And profoundly loyalty which kind of makes you think that he doesn't trust his own brother which isn't a great message. But obviously has spread like wildfire across this country just the last few minutes actually of newspaper and the newspapers in this country never fails today headlines. Photo by the way the name we useful Boris Johnson says a blow for budge as broad joke got a geysers all right that was quite fun means nothing TA but I quite enjoyed it and but I think it's the reason why this is important is it because it could. Precipitate all the people close to Boris Johnson from quick think of a cabinet members. I'm inside it's a great message for the opposition to use in election which you think is probably coming up in the next few weeks if not months. To say that we can't trust Boris Johnson. If his brother doesn't Charleston we can't trust him so. This is all in the context of of course the bricks it melt down if you'd like. And the reason why. This government is melting down in a breaks it is because basically the Conservative Party which is the quality of government at the moment. Is imploding. Because basically breaks it has come to define the policy as a has done really at a loss that CA's. In in this way basically anyone who believes that breaks it should be no deal. Is really a true conservative and anyone who doesn't believe it should be no deal when not conservative enough announce what we've seen this purge recently of these 21 and peace. Who would thrown out including by the way. Winston Churchill's grandson the idea that Winston Churchill's grandson is no conservative enough the conservative policy is an extraordinary place to be. So where well we now while Boris Johnson. Still doesn't have a majority. A majority rule in parliament he's kind of poke stayed in this kind of perfect prison of being prime minister but not actually being able to do anything not being able to two affect. The process is of how this country needs the European Union. He's gonna try again to Oscar parliament. To allow him to have an election that will take place on Monday it's likely those that the government will lose that's been way to we go well all bets are off. It seems that it probably will be an election the next few months the question is weather happens but full Brecht six. And then we have a no deal all oft. About thirty festival October date and the opposition managed to push it. By the full woods so that this country doesn't crash south of the European Union. With an ideal there is a lot to kind of get you head around but fundamentally. Bricks it has basically torpedoed all parliamentary system. It's those MPC sit in the house of commons a trying to work the way forward. All right James and I normally never do this but it in case somebody is just joining right at this moment just read that headline at one more time before I can't approve the trip that. A blow for birds. Brokerage ago ago others that I Beth a lot of debt. Another rainy rainy good tweeted from idea guy which another person put out saying. His resignation it must be the first time a politician has resigned to spend less time with his company which wielding join. My and this country's going crazy can and I don't just dressed up for a you know I'm and his brother Scott is going down the drain and by the for the month sits on the. You look bandit task. James you look amazing so anthem James blonde man in our London bureau thank you so much for that we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.