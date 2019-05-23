Transcript for Botswana and Zimbabwe relax hunting laws

Cheating gay egg gears now to Botswana it's lifting a ban on hunting elephants do. After five years now that the numbers are on the rise talk to us about that. His brother and I see a 100000. Over a 100000 elephants involves one of us means that something like a court double elephants in Africa in bolts wanna say it's actually pretty significant for them to. And if this bow on it came into play for the sake. In 2014. But basically reason why they're thinking of lifting its because farm as the saying that let crops are basically being destroyed an elephant tons up. Where you naval way you work it eats everything so farmers thickly in smaller. More rural parts of both want are saying they wanted they spot remove they also come into contact with humans and humans have been killed. Cynics as saying this is really the president who faces reelection all taiba trying to appeal to those rural places. And tries and if this bond but it is going to have a big backlash conservationists are gonna have for me to say about this. Think it is conservation is kind of the bedrock of Botswana tourism industry so that could have. An impact we will have to wait and see if they actually did this bomb.

