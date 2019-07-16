Transcript for Boy boards plane to LA without ticket

Officials that the UK's busiest airport are trying to figure out how a twelve year old board of trans Atlantic flight without a ticket. The boy got on a British Airways plane flying from London to Los Angeles on Sunday. It's believed he was screened by airport security but he didn't have any travel documents. Officials say the boy is not a UK national. Home alone and 29 it's the death. Well for Australian kids have figured out how to get grounded in style. The quartet ages ten to fourteen wanted to go fishing so they packed up fishing rods took one of their parents suvs time and drove more than six. Hundred dial holes both war. Being stopped by police. There an officer stopped and they refused to get out police had to use a but hot and what's your break it who pin. I'll wind. Eleven holy Moly they even are suspected of failing to pay for gasoline at two stations so these kids were Smart. Someone knew how to drive very well up early learners. I thought they could try to has seen yet. We can't get out then be against Iraq giant knife I you. You with a fourteen year old ones I'm sure he was still in suvs all that that weight from pole imagine their parents got there what they have to say. Would you even have to say.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.