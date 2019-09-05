Boy, 6, dances with joy after receiving prosthetic leg

More
This smiling six-year-old lost his limb when he was two years old as a result of the conflict between the Taliban and Afghan security forces.
0:49 | 05/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy, 6, dances with joy after receiving prosthetic leg
It. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"This smiling six-year-old lost his limb when he was two years old as a result of the conflict between the Taliban and Afghan security forces.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"62929592","title":"Boy, 6, dances with joy after receiving prosthetic leg","url":"/International/video/boy-dances-joy-receiving-prosthetic-leg-62929592"}