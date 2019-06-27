Brave divers rescue tangled shark with hooks in its mouth

Two divers in Mornington Peninsula, Victoria, carried the shark to a nearby pier, where they removed the hooks.
0:59 | 06/27/19

Brave divers rescue tangled shark with hooks in its mouth
