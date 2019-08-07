Brazil mourns Joao Gilberto, father of Bossa Nova

Joao Gilberto, one of the pioneers of Bossa Nova, the Brazilian musical genre characterized by a subtle mix of Samba and Jazz, died in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.
0:33 | 07/08/19

Transcript for Brazil mourns Joao Gilberto, father of Bossa Nova
