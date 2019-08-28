How did the Brazilian wildfires become so devastating?

More
The number of wildfires in the country has risen more than 84% from last year, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research.
3:00 | 08/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How did the Brazilian wildfires become so devastating?
Yeah. Yeah. I. Do you. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. It's. It's. Yeah. Yeah. It's. I. I mean it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The number of wildfires in the country has risen more than 84% from last year, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65243522","title":"How did the Brazilian wildfires become so devastating?","url":"/International/video/brazilian-wildfires-devastating-65243522"}