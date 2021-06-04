Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in South America's largest country, and the spread there could be felt around the world.

Brazil in COVID-19 crisis: Record-breaking 3,780 lives lost in 1 day

The country’s COVID-19 death toll is staggering. More than 315,000 people have died over the past year. Blame is falling on embattled President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic.