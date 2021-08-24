Transcript for The Breakdown: President Biden stands by Afghanistan deadline amid criticism

And hello everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm sure Phillips in for Diana say don't. And I'm Terry Moran officials at. President Biden will not extend their self imposed deadline to pull the US troops out of Afghanistan which is now just a week away. Pentagon officials say 21600. People have been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours. Put more Americans and US allies are desperate to get out. And the Taliban now says Afghans will not be allowed past the checkpoints into the Kabul airport were to talk with. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand about the president's response to the crisis. In just a moment she. The FDA is given its. Full approval of Pfizer's Kobe in nineteen vaccine paving the way for more businesses. To require employees. To be vaccinated. We'll hear from the chancellor of New York city's public schools about why she thinks of vaccine mandate will help keep children safe he's. And mandatory. Evacuations are underway right now as more than ninety massive uncontained wildfires are blazing out in the west the main threat for California firefighters have called or fire. Has bird a 1141000. Acres alone all this. As search and rescue efforts are under way in middle Tennessee after deadly flooding there. Killed more than twenty people want to break down the impact of climate change in the US and around the world. But we begin with president Biden standing by is decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan by next Tuesday despite criticism. From both sides of the aisle now it's unclear if the US will be able to complete all of its evacuations in the one week before that deadline. A spree an ABC news political director Rick Klein along with former deputy assistant secretary of state and marine fighter pilot. Colonel Steve tenured and ABC news contributor Rick let's start with you president Biden has been under a lot of pressure. By G-7 leaders to extend the withdrawal deadline despite the Taliban saying that that would cross or red lines so. What do you think is at stake here and what do you think is behind president Biden's decision. Well he made a decision and he's been defending it and he's now sticking with it in the face of enormous pressure. How from political rivals as well as some political friends in the Democratic Party. Court saying there is no way. The you'll get all Americans and Afghans associated with the American efforts Al over the course of the next week we heard military officials today can see they don't even know. Offer sure how many Americans are in Afghanistan now so there's no way they can really guarantee the safe evacuation of everyone inside this week timeframe. Add to that the facts the Taliban has now been saying that they want that August 31 deadline to stick and it does appear like. The Taliban is having some influence over the Biden decision making but it is his deadline that is the White House position that is what to expect the president to address later this afternoon to say this is my decision I am sticking with that he's gonna do everything academy has been enormous progress on that front. In getting Americans and and those aligned with Americans that have helped American and it efforts over the years. Out of the country safely. All but this this dog has bad as the last week was you have the potential here for the next week to be even worse. And for Biden to be owning a lot of those consequences as an enormous risks both politically and of course in terms of national security and American interest right now on the ground in danger. Well let's talk about Dedrick with Steve and and Steve the united it's Biden's deadline but now the Taliban's deadline isn't that I mean they're calling the tune it sounds like. And just give us your sense right now in the midst of this chaos. Where we stand did the operation now moving in a very good clip it seems like 1010151000. Plus getting out per day. Burma where are we in and how do you see this deadline. Yet Terri is kind of sad that the world's greatest military's take its corrections mania insurgency has more than ten rifles are PG. That's the way it's gonna end up. I think that the administration is doing a good job in getting people that that it can be got out. I think that it'll come down the wire but I do think most US. Citizens be and the Afghans who are have been helping the US will have a chance to get out of the country. That's her points out ugly yet held and today say. Please do not lead a country why because the Afghan. Economy will likely collapse within weeks they're gonna have a capital cut off banks stop lending IMF. Will stop giving them winds credit and the billions of dollars that the US content on your gonna go away and the people that are trying to escape now make up much of the middle every society need help the middle class that middle class leaves. The only thing Albanians and to have you will sell heroin which in Goodyear is about a billion dollars a year earlier economy so tell me and risk that collapse of the economy and went all the comes with that some went today we see that say no please don't leave we need due people who were educated rational. And Rick Republican lawmakers today called president Biden's response of the crisis in Afghanistan. An unmitigated disasters saying it's clear these not listening to anybody about the situation there and it's damaging the United States' credibility. Our round the world. What do you think is is Biden's response. To Afghanistan or lack thereof going to impact. His reputation when it comes to foreign policy. He owns this the nation knows this and he can talk about the agreement that was negotiated by his predecessor a you can talk about how. Opt for American presidents have presided over this of this war hero as he'll say likely again today he doesn't want to leave it to look up. That's all fine as well as the argument goes but it means. Weathering the whole barrage of criticism again not just from Republicans there are many Democrats. Who been involved in these closed door out briefings from military officials who don't like the answers that they have hurt. The best they'll say sometimes I hope that the private answers that there that they're able to act on or different what they're telling us in these briefings because. They don't feel like there's enough of a plan in place even for all the work that's been done over the past week to get American interest out of there and to write in terms of the standing on the world stage. There's no wait you don't factored this in terms of how America moves forward. This appears to have been a lost war a lost cause. And it has and it leaves with me with US interests beginning under very uncertain and very perilous circumstances as Steve Gagnon said a moment ago. I have inserted to abide essentially by deadlines that are being set by. People that are kind of a ragtag group this is not the way he's expected to work it's not be weighted Biden now would've forecasted to have worked. But it's a decision as he is me that he is going to own for the remainder of his presidency and beyond. But Steve let let me pick up on that would you look it's humiliating really well what what what's happening these scenes this. This chaos that this this painted album by Americans have at the inability to get our our allies people. Soldiers with us and stood bias and trying to open up clinics and do the work of building a new Afghanistan. We'll leave some behind for sure how I how how do you read the strategic impact for US interest around the world. Of what is unfolding in Kabul and and what it says about us. Yeah I think that's the interesting point it did right now Terry we know what's gonna happen between now and the 31 US will do its best get everybody out all the other allied nations we'll get their people out. Lots of regional players are gonna wanna come in so you're gonna have Iran US interest there you'll have Pakistan has been working with a Taliban did Connie network al-Qaeda behind our backs playing a double game with the US perk. Decades and you're gonna have countries like China. And Russia why China because the US about a decade ago proved that there's about a trillion dollars worth of minerals and Afghanistan that are extracted. The Chinese would love to get their hands on that. Now how does that tie in the terror in what new interest the US may have. Welcome countries like Iran and China and Russia have in the past used surrogates were allowed terrorists operate from their territory as a way to get out the United States so terrorism caused by Islamic extremism in the past few years has died down quite a bit but it would be very convenient and be a win win for countries like China are rotten deal to get at those minerals and be able harbor a small group of terrorists they could distract the US from other problems in the South Pacific. I'm so those are high potential cost the president says. But it's time to end this forever war. And American people agree with him. 70% support the idea of getting out but how. So it did could have never really been. A clean break because once everyone saw that the US was serious about pulling out then people sort through and the talent said well we can't stand up the Taliban's we might as well surrender and and then we saw the Taliban very very quickly take over when that moral defeat came. That was the real key in my mind is that the Afghan army saw the moral defeat when the US said that's it we really are done this time and were pulling out. And the Afghan army just basically collapsed by the way Terry there's no. Punishment in the Afghan army for desertion. Most armies in the US included you could put punishable by death but in Afghanistan is just a job and you can now hang up your rifle and go back the fields if you feel like. And an as the Intel about says they're they're no longer allowing Afghans past the checkpoints and airports so. Yet those roads looked to be close to Afghans. Is there any option at this point for the USA it may be special forces are helicoptered. Flight C a into the city and beyond to get those people out. Yet they tell man's been allowing that. You know obviously the US we know that the other the brits the French the M Fridays have special ops folks working outside the wire to bring people are quietly in the early elaborate. System of calling handsets and telling them how do you get into the inside the airport compound so things are getting smoother indeed the airlift itself is getting smoother route and people are not being turned away airplanes are not being turned away so there's this. Constant flow of airplanes out of Kabul two two places like to the Persian gulf so that they can be flown on or to Germany so that you meet flown on the US and other countries sell it seems like the evacuation is getting smoother it's getting better. But as time goes on its you know run out of people and finally you're gonna have to close that circle. All of the latter and the US will be done at least for the time being with the Afghan he had missed venture. And Rick of course the White House also needs to state focused on its domestic. Agenda the house is voting to advance the bipartisan infrastructure package and the Democrats three point by trillion dollar budget resolution. After that standoff with moderate Democrats so. But he think Rick Democrats need all of those they can get our the bills still on track even with this distraction. Having to deal with Afghanistan. Yet euros two point side made when he is that they are on track but under the most perilous circumstances Adidas is supposed to be easy part is getting agreement on the broad framework the tough votes. Are actually going to be more than a month away as the in the individual items that are part of his budget agreement come into view and the second point I'd make is that while these things on their face or not the same time a domestic priorities vs. I'll foreign policy politically they are very much linked because the whole. A rationale for Democrats moving together has been based on the idea of a relatively popular president pushing relatively popular policies. That has been up ended over the course of the last week that's part of the told of the decision the president Biden made regarding Afghanistan is that we now have a very unpopular and as Terry said humiliating episode. That is the that is definitely already had an impact on the approval rating of president Biden so he's listed to it to keep some political relevance he needs this to advance the major portions of his his his agenda. It appears like house Democrats are back on track to at least get back going again but but the roads actually signing this into law has never looked more difficult and now the DDT creased or the that the diminishing political capital of the White House. Becomes a major factor. Recline Christi again your thanks guys appreciate it. Thanks here thank you. Present congress are vowing left or review of the president's withdrawal from Afghanistan joining us now. A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. Senator thanks very much for being with us today might pressure. So do you agree first a ball with president Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw no matter what. That's a decision for the president to make and he will make it based on the advice and guidance he gets from our generals and the men and women serving on the ground. The president Biden has been clear about his mission he. Believes that the national security mission of having. Thousands of troops in Afghanistan to protect against acts of terrorism. Has concluded obviously today we are doing our best to make sure all of our allies. All Americans all service members any families are evacuated as soon as possible. And whether we can complete that evacuation by August 31 accident on August 31 is unknown. If the president wants to continue to have those evacuation operations he will be supported by congress. How do you judge the president's. Plan and execution to withdraw from Afghanistan whatever the merits of doing it. How it's being done perhaps even without a clear plan to protect the status of women and girls from extremists as we pull out. So is the most heart break gain and heart wrenching aspect of this withdrawal. We had two missions over the last twenty years the national security mission to subverts and destroyed terrorist threats coming from Afghanistan. That mission we've completed. The second mission with something started early under George Bush over the last twenty years to instill democratic values to. Try to institute democratic institutions. To protect women and girls from the Taliban what president Biden has decided what he said to the American people. Is that we have invested trillions of dollars many many lives. And the investment to that effort is. Appropriate given the national security emergencies of the last twenty years. He does not believe the commitment of troops and having an analyst war is appropriate. To necessarily accomplish that second mission. Getting back to the decision though. The why of it 70% of Americans agree it's time to leave. Is this the only ways the best way is this America at its best in withdrawing from Afghanistan the chaos that the likelihood that we're going to leave certainly allies and maybe even Americans behind. We know from president bite in it backs the Afghan. Government asked us not to start. Evacuations early. Whether we look back at Matt and decide that's the right decision or not that will be an issue and a topic for. Investigation by both bodies of congress by the house and the senate I expect I'll be part of those investigations. But who. The Taliban has been very clear on its intentions for a very long time they sat in for the last twenty years as soon as the American sleeve. We will take back our country so that is not news on. About the budget the president's budget for that agenda house Democrats scrambling today to get. That's 3.5 trillion dollar budget over the finish line there that's that centerpiece right now the president's agenda do you shoot it divisions that we hear about them and see and in person between moderate and progressive wings the Democratic Party stand in the way of what's present wants to do here. It's essential that we passed both and what speaker Pelosi knows and understands. Is that we can't recover without both sides of this coin and so both bills need to pass I am very very optimistic that she will Marshal the resources and the will. Both her conservatives and Liberal Democrats to be willing to vote for both and hopefully they do it together. Senators Joseph Manchin. Kristen cinema. Both saying that they would not support that 3.5 joined but to what what do you think's gonna happen there are Democrats can at that slash that top line bring that number down. You know it's always there's always room for negotiation. And I think let senators mansion in cinema want to do. Is the at least part of those conversations they want to talk about. What makes sense from their states prospectus says and they want to be part of that decision making they will be in the senate. And the moderate house members will be in the house and so we can get this done. Earlier this month. You teamed up with several congressmen. To award the highest US civilian award the congressional gold medal to the Harlem hell fighters had never heard of this group of black New York National Guard unit. The fought way back in World War I now. Awarded the congressional. Gold medal so why now. Well this story is really inspiring there were over 4000. Black service members in World War I. Who fought harder and longer than pretty touch anybody else they were deployed for six straight months. It was in massive deployment and it was about 4500 of the and about 14100 of them were injured or killed. Because of racism in our country at the time wait service members did not want to fight side by side with them and so. They were asked to fight side by side with a French regiment. The French thought they were so amazing they gave them awards for their bravery and it. Time is now for us to do the same that we have to recognize. The extraordinary. Sacrifices. That these men made to during World War I. To fight to the very hadn't and to do everything they could and I think it's it appropriate time to begin to recognize some of these heroes. In generations before us because it's on their shoulders that we stand today. And it's very exciting this Harlem health fighters was sponsored by Tom swazi and a congress that's bad and that in the house. And is now and we got to I think 71 co sponsors Barry bipartisan in the Senate's. And so this is a feel good bell widely bipartisan passed both houses and now it will be signed by president Biden. When a great story and and great as you say for good news on days like today says senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York thanks very much for that thanks for being with us. Thank you very much. New York City is requiring all teachers and staffers now to get the co bid nineteen vaccine as the schools start to prepare. For classes next month. Mayor built applies EO announced yesterday that all staff members must have at least one dose by September 27. I'd like to bring in new York city schools chancellor leash reporter for more on this chance or Porter thank you so much for being with us it's a big day. It is a big day things I mean. Art let's talk about what factors went into this decision and why you feel this requirement is so important for all staffers now to be vaccinated. Well I think that most important factor is how children. Right bet that the most important learning that's gonna happen Bristol and it's we teachers students and in buildings now. And you know better to act DA authorization. Only need our she's even Charlotte are required at all of the adults be vaccinated so we. Bubble eat your camera so. So cancer what do you say to those teachers who disagree with this vaccine mandate. And don't feel that they should be required to get the shot. The you know this is a moment that's it. Protecting our community as protecting our neighborhoods. But also protect our schools and so that's. Who everyone who's concerned about a vaccine particularly. Teachers. Well Dennis don't artwork and I can't get a T general re teaching and her name. This is that additional earlier protection we didn't happen yeah. And so let's use every tool that's what teachers do we use every tool sold its teach students and this is a new one. Well you may remember chancellor there were a lot of teachers that didn't want to go back into the classroom right there were a lot of different fears. Out there so for these teachers who don't want to follow the mandate. What will happen to them and give me that blunt reality here we'll they be out of the job and are you prepared for the possible backlash. I expect many if not all TJS going on we're working without union partners aren't it's a bargain. You know. Potential. Consequences will be people who don't get vaccinated. Are a lot of added. Beat her teachers around its teachers have already been going to get needed. I believe that AT and Sharon at many of their members already. In business and we're doing to get. And that those people still have concerns you know I think FDA cleared the way. To alleviate some of those concerns but if they don't do it will they be in your classrooms. September 27 who is Didier. All. GO EU members must be at worst or what information. All right well at while teachers will be your party get the vaccine of course children under twelve still are not eligible. How are you going to protect every one. Within that. And with this highly contagious stilted variant where they it will they're still be testing and what will that involve. And so again that Eileen and our first local little protection is going to be getting all the adults acts and eating it I will sell Macs since polls. We'll have testing for our students. And so weird city has been a phenomenal Chara. I've been the gold standard the health and CE throughout the skinned and it went on to continue to work but our partners ideally each inmate. Doctors to make sure that everything we do that we later I want all of the additional mitigating strategies in the elementary school classrooms where students are. I under twelve and eligibility backs it and across our school system is well. And by the way and let your Montrae lean man as you know and I know New York City classrooms. They can be small and it's hard to socially distance right so how are you going did deal with your credit cities schools and and the health threat. I live just get a great. Principals and superintendents. Brand names are working one to one with each and every school. Develop a plea and he gets his degree steam. And you know if there is an Iran that's an issue where I think it'll quiet or we will work additionally year's NCE and this is New York City but we can do this leaking get this done right no other city. Near city schools chancellor me supporter we will follow up in September to see how it's going thanks so much chancellor. Q so much. When the challenges across schools across the country will coming up. Change has been called the single greatest threat facing humanity and it's mostly our fault. This after a new study found that human caused global warming can Germany the massive flooding in many parts of the world along with multiple other weather related disasters so. Just how bad. It's this climate change and what a country already notified that we got some answers and the science behind this music when we return. Rescue efforts are underway in Tennessee to find those still missing after tremendous rainfall devastated the area they got more than seventeen inches of rain there. In just 24 hours. This is a new study shows that the record rainfall across Germany and Belgium last month you may remember those pictures. That was made up to nine times more likely by the climate crisis meanwhile other end of the spectrum more than ninety massive uncontained wildfires are blazing in the west. And vice president Connell Harris is visiting Singapore and Vietnam this week to discuss multiple topics including. Climate change said like to bring in Asia is chief meteorologist ginger G for more on this gender it's great to see another zip passion of yours are always listen. Q reports and and that that features you've done on this because you covered so well and we're really glad to have you with us first let me ask wrote the US government's doing. Your president Biden. Made climate change a core part of his presidential campaign when his top priorities do you see a shift in policy shift in approach for this administration. He cares so much for having me and you know I am very passionate about this site following the administration's actions on it and yes I would say. As far as good deed hands where I administration let god now the action there maybe if you think that we can start with Harris said he went day one he did it went back into their parents or arch people saying well that doesn't really mean anything except it does in a leadership at the leadership in the world remember the United States will all be one of now tops three. Remit here's. In the legacy will know what he had done this land with our emissions were still number one so we have a responsibility in about an administration should know that they have the main approach saying that all electric. Or the government actually that's what I allison's vehicles should end in the infrastructure. Again it would be great to see Gasol to fruition we don't seed and ends and any reinstated some pollution. Regulations where he went. Our collision artists that range and now in activists and or cruel and are disappointed that they have not gotten every Internet infrastructure. Giant lunch and already backed off on the priorities treating our congress to pass other C idol we're out later this year and finally it seemed started to an end huge early after an anger there's still Landry at Minnesota where tribal communities and a lot of the activists there are saying well nobody's listening less. Land issue right you're in. And -- Russell aren't there are frustrated by an administration has not. In action. What ginger there aren't fortunately so many areas to get to when it comes a climate change this is why we have you actually one of the most staggering each international examples you've explained to us about days which could become uninhabitable. By 2050. Tell us about that and what's going on there. So we cannot fat don't want and it changed Saint Louis pictures Rick Perry saying. Nice amount east stand to mouse 80%. Of that island nation say only read the email. Or balloon back. They are so risk of clo all right Lois terrain and any other country in the world says some degree or does it on I 28. One and that island. An island at eighty bill hasn't changed they know there and shop that I written and oral debates. Sand on top. At six in the past eight. Rate now at 8000 oaks wind enough you live on that island anticipate. Drupal that. An AC the other islands. Just an amazing. Attempt to defy the processes take to keep their homes today and another country the that we've heard about a little bit not must tell us more Madagascar are more than a million people facing starvation there. The worst famine in forty years quietly right now there's nothing a lot of attention to it. What we what do you think your way of saying what caused that famine and how dire it is. So I can say it this Serena has can be had me. And when Ers. Words came out our children there that are sandbagging I eating mud and lead only short teen down and and right on the brink Chan and anticipate that indelible I that's all it is all eyes they are prolonged drought the worst drought be seen since 1981. Population has increased greatly. They are in huge shot because. They're known. And ask where were you get a crane in twenty when he. They had not. Hearing little rain. Not talking high density or even an. Inch and I even get trust scene to plan for the next year and this is really one of those stories where. And and I read it that says eat truest shore. I'm refugees. And other smaller communities. This isn't giant amount of people one point 14 million people facing starvation it's hard to imagine each attack. And that has changed around. We all need to pay attention to that's actually something gen trader I was just saying. My kids need to read about that and pay attention to that and realize. How lucky you know we are who we have talk about stories like this. Speaking of that'd being grateful and and needing to give back during this time the flooding. And rescuers still searching for those missing after those devastating floods in Tennessee just how unprecedented was that rain fall there and what's the wider impact now he sank. So preliminary numbers are seventeen point 26 inches of hands under the radar estimates of 21 inches and we are not talking about system under the Hudson numbers and each tropical cyclone. Are urging grayish should not only smashed a steep and is CI is one that up. In the nascent. Shall not tropical events. Two litre inches per hour shall. How and hasn't distant really unfortunate sad really strong. Little moisture it's Stew shall storm chasing the NC how Eddie Cross sky much English. The stationery. Which is just what it sounds stationery doesn't move much. Producing thunderstorms what happened as a trainee. Thunderstorm backs of these thunderstorms pop. Hurry to entry and our and then it just eat that Whitney building back the same period it again. Computer modeling this is ingesting. How. Speak surely he'll the National Weather Service knew you were going to have flash flood event. Could have never known to TO water. It was going to. And that's even in the computer outsourcing work high inches. Seventeen and that's I think we get out of is going already is how we start. The future of how we eat in or cast and scientists that students do we start taking we have started teaching she. NB a ran this year to residents in. That could be a part of this let me just say harsh there is only Xanana arc and unfortunately. They do not have. Elevation around bench I was trying to figure out you get student three inch orange brown Laurie Laurie all water I sixty I shop in sixty seconds search. Or maybe something else at play here needy there's a storm drain issue some needy since ordered degree at bat and then burst. Seventeen point 26 inches Nash's STI. Agents and attack extremely. Well each and changed not every attribute it directly to Saddam yet. It. I'm industry's wild wild to think of that and then. We got here we're gonna take you on a tour some of these recent stories and get your sense. From your studies of climate change on on the potential contribution. That it might have made we all remember those pictures. You're reporting not made out of Western Europe including Germany when they received up to two months' worth of rain fall in two days another event like that. And I'll street users say that the rainfall is made up to. Nine times more likely by the climate current crisis now that's at a modeling of it so what is the situation there mean for the future when it comes to rainfall and deadly floods and and are you confident in that science that can say. Climate change made this nine times more likely. I think that the basic physics and again warmer temperature of water that's been teaching physics Al at church at. That really happened near. Does the city pattern we call. It a lot of different words aren't in their meat urology your either way Iraq and a low pressure systems under the eye and he stopped nearly a year we keep working against each action so that. You read a we have never in our history and you're it got along her date cash to go back so yes. I can. I ends and a science and and do every day and warmer planet means that the more extreme events. Accent. We cannot not talk about how bill and how we engineer water and the interface between humans lynch. And we're waters of ash you're not doing that not just in Europe. Certainly you're in the United States we built going colored. That should be number one priority for the industry she wouldn't be my priority is finally he says you know Helen news Healy is a sham that road BG Maria church. He Ridder. Because we in at a river bed. Asked all. That would not have the river if you were wild grasses so there is domination and we treat any answer is we changed significantly. And re how yes it is. Meanwhile there's spend hundreds of deaths in the Pacific northwest this summer due to all time record heat. So how do they heat and wildfires the US this summer compared to previous years ginger. If you look at just the last years in California for this year and last year in day out to point five million are much easier Atlanta's really meaty. Compared to find your prince. That is a million acres so last year and this year. I mean. Ricky laugh. Thanks scenes and you know I'll hire as not that there is no wildfire season it's only year. And you're seeing numbers on your screen they're rich. They're really study and of course out of drought prolonged drought when you they. Bissell ill when you they actually inch glowing hue end up treating this tender situation. And management and do you always bring not a each so does all time. That didn't. She has I don't I don't record 11638. -- Portland all arch in British Columbia. 101 degrees. I'll just remind you. Anti shall we you that. Strong bridge that we have never seen in our history and you would be the area treaties and overly at night they usually glitzy it's actually it's going to have. And you're going to had a EU Santa her sad sure horrible fire. And and lastly edited to you we just saw there on the screen you mesh the two largest reservoirs in the country both reaching their lowest levels on record. And in all this now we taking this tour the world with you. You hear people say. You know climates always change has targeted dairy farmer in in Wisconsin not Longo when he said. Yes it's bad gray but I guy you know got a lot of rain he's given washed out in places and is is manure. You know pile is using is getting but I watched by the local environmental authorities but he says. I've been a dairy farmer for forty years climates always spend you know some for every farmer has to deal with -- answer that. In a way they can that can communicate to people that it's different this is different. He's drank climate is always changing the art it did have entrees at the how our planet where legal insight such let me. How we know this is different because an alien mentality we and back. Thousands of years I am station Allison you see we're in my Channel 8 or. Out leaks. It adds and the shore hundreds and thousands of years based on ash. That while seasons that he was eighteen DD eighty. Weight that you say OK really can't be. Did not to see base rate changed this weekly. Awful in any of that Italian mentality and that answer them read it changed there's only one thing that it should be its. Ass. People say yeah assign one Gina are allowed an. S and their rights in. It's not nearly as much when you look at the graphic. Each to land Elena greenhouse gas emissions. And and it's temperature goes to hang out there will mention one other thing. Meet this information and it gets early art. When you someone who lately beat Arizona this year. Are gonna have a water shortage Arizona's. Teen percent less water out right. Seats 7% last. Mexico plays that I just as doing that story I was sitting this nineteenth century church and covered with water created an and a member on urged basic H or underwater an age when this nagging drought has sent out. In that. We have to think about not only to drop and the impact our greenhouse gas emissions. It's our allegiance isn't easy does it want to nobody I nobody can deny. And has to do with I. Powell all of these are also at littlest. Use water and not just are not and how much Zachary out of Egypt and where it's being use an end to meet debt. It's going on down you eat engineering. And I do believe this I have every night on ABC news lie I'll not a way. I don't think it's too I think we have choices seeming there. I'm not only only out arched EC BI water as news about. How I agree they says in most of the time. I happy innovation. Elegy. Humans are capable. And the human spirit I don't lose I'll. At most she'll bury old and I feel like. We just gotten. In his news chief meteorologist ginger Z thank you for that insight. And for that optimism we needed. You.

