Transcript for Breaking: PM Boris Johnson to ask queen to suspend parliament

We're monitoring breaking news just send ABC here's what we know good morning I'm Bruno rove breaking news scare in London. The UK government under new prime minister Boris Johnson lost the queen to suspend parliament on September the ninth. Until October the fourteenth this is when the queen will give pack annual speech outlining the government's administrative program. The government has issued a statement on the pending suspension of this session of parliament they claim this is an older to focus on a new Rolf. Of need of new domestic policy initiatives a not because of a potential all past the leaving the European Union with no deal. However there's no disguising the fact that this so called pro Rogan of parliament is fundamentally a tactic to try and lessen or even stop parliament's ability to fool Britain's exit from the European Union. On October the 31 whiff all without the deal. So called reminder MPs though this of those who support continued membership of the EU. And goal not leaving without a bat a deal have been discussing ways by which they can stop the government from leaving the EU. In this way this includes some considerable number of MPs from the rooting conservatives some have even said they will vote down their own government in order to stop that. They have reacted with fury a dog day for democracy says one.

