Transcript for Brexit deal passes Parliament but timetable rejected

Written as it exists from the European Union by the October 31 deadline is now all but impossible after prime minister Boris Johnson. Lost a critical vote in parliament today first lawmakers handed Johnson a victory approving his Bre exit deal. In principle but then they rejected the government's fast track attempt. To pass the bill within days. European Union now has to decide how long I'm an extension to Great Britain by the with Johnson saying. He's just pausing the legislation and it's not interested in another extension. It's not clear what the next step will be.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.