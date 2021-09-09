Bride and groom dive into the ocean in wedding outfits

More
A bride and groom raised eyebrows taking the plunge into the ocean in their full wedding outfits.
0:28 | 09/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bride and groom dive into the ocean in wedding outfits
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"A bride and groom raised eyebrows taking the plunge into the ocean in their full wedding outfits.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79918002","title":"Bride and groom dive into the ocean in wedding outfits","url":"/International/video/bride-groom-dive-ocean-wedding-outfits-79918002"}