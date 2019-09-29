Bridge collapses in Scotland amid heavy rain

The Banff Bridge in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire was devoured by flooding in the small village of Crovie.
0:32 | 09/29/19

Transcript for Bridge collapses in Scotland amid heavy rain
