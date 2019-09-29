Now Playing: Bridge collapses in Scotland amid heavy rain

Now Playing: Royal couple concentrating on highlighting issues dear to their heart

Now Playing: Hong Kong is facing its most serious political crisis in decades

Now Playing: Northern lights dance brightly in the night sky

Now Playing: Royals push to eradicate land mines in Angola

Now Playing: US denies Iran’s claims that it offered to drop sanctions for a meeting

Now Playing: Indiana teacher becomes K-pop sensation in South Korea

Now Playing: Belgium Zoo welcomes adorable baby penguin

Now Playing: Emmy Awards, Royals in Africa, climate change: Week in Photos

Now Playing: Free solo climber sets record for scaling 550m mountain face

Now Playing: Prince Harry follows in mother’s footsteps by raising awareness about demining

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Prince Harry walks in Diana’s footsteps in Angola minefield

Now Playing: Kid meets Kate Middleton, becomes royally overwhelmed

Now Playing: Poisonous stargazer fish camouflages itself in sand

Now Playing: Trawler engulfed in flames capsizes in Norway

Now Playing: Massive fire breaks out at French chemical plant

Now Playing: 1-on-1 interview with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Now Playing: Impeachment inquiry, Meghan Markle, Parliament returns: World in Photos: Sept. 25

Now Playing: Boris Johnson returns to UK after Supreme Court ruling