Britain formally leaves European Union

Prime Minister Boris Johnson – the face of the Brexit campaign – calls it “the dawn of a new era.”
0:26 | 01/31/20

History is being made overseas today is Britain formally leaves the European Union prime minister Boris Johnson the face of the Brooks a campaign. Calls at the dawn of a new error but only minor changes are expected after today but of the only. A transitional period will be again Britain will no longer be part of the EU summits and meetings and 73 people working at the EU parliament. Will lose their jobs but the other tough decisions including trade deals have not been formalized.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

