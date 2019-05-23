Transcript for Britain's political crisis

Hi this is ABC news live on impaled outside the famous Houses of Parliament in Central London thank you make it out. But this still is heavy construction work a round the famous big bend over that. I saw the only parts of Britain requiring reconstruction at the moment Britain is in the middle of a political crisis over breaks it remember this was the vote by majority of people who turned out. To decide to Britain should leave the European Union the European Union being a political and economic union. And I decision was taken ages ago it should have already happened in Britain should now be outside the U. These are the youthful accident you can see them down that the blue ones with all the gold stars around them. The present hasn't left the EU because nobody can decide the terms and conditions. And that's what's been taking place in parliament day after day week after week month after month patties. Created a real political crisis in person especially for two reason may the British prime minister she's been in office for three years. And throughout most of that time she's pretty much just had to deal with this crisis as he's failed it failed and failed again she's now talking about putting her a deal that has a parliament for full time stock at a very clear that a majority of MP Republicans say no yet again people she's even a -- that she will stand down and resign. But the president is building not to wait but to go immediately and there is real speculation the moment that that could happen in the next 24 to 48 talent. Talk backroom deals are taking place in the Sokol 1922. Committee is the Conservative Party that's what decides what happens here. Subversive political crisis unable to decide what happens with breaks it's and the any really good thing you can say the moments his. It's in peaceful sunny day for ABC news life and impanel in Central London.

