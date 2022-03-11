The British Royals’ colonial tour draws backlash

ABC News’ Erielle Reshef reports on Prince William and Kate’s royal Caribbean tour as locals demand slavery reparations and call for a reckoning with their colonial past.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live