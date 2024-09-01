Brother-in-law of Oct. 7 hostage Omri Miran reacts to protests in Israel

Moshe Lavi, the brother-in-law of Oct. 7 hostage Omri Miran, reacts to the protests in Israel over what demonstrators say is Prime Minister Netanyahu's failure to negotiate a hostage release deal.

