Buckingham Palace returns little girl's lost toy monkey

More
Savannah, 5, lost her stuffed monkey on a trip to London, so she wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth II and got a special surprise in return.
0:52 | 09/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Buckingham Palace returns little girl's lost toy monkey
That ends in. I'm still kind of that is. It was quite an out of east again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Savannah, 5, lost her stuffed monkey on a trip to London, so she wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth II and got a special surprise in return.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65724984","title":"Buckingham Palace returns little girl's lost toy monkey","url":"/International/video/buckingham-palace-returns-girls-lost-toy-monkey-65724984"}