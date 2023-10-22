Buildings destroyed after Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah

Drone footage shows the damage caused by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

October 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live