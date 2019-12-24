Transcript for Cancer patients put at risk over Iran sanctions

Another yes DS and asked if callable dish. To only be better tools if congress doesn't begin. Lengthening global fish basket that can cause what the vast system whether it blows and cumulative cost that you just out of and usually one touch he's been done what I thought I asked the quotable this drug used to play position to your home about it and over cupid and ability. Yeah. Rather go to hawk. But they -- additional good news these self. Huntsman knows them. Because yourself to rush toward but it will be those who is about basin and exploited. Who needed us that I took on but I do make your bids from residents wounded of whom all used to fifteenths. Come home customs and on them and informed them myself I'm with huge wanted to go to new thickness of an. And why he's such as in my. Before public had in touch with that moment. But that's particularly it was so funny. But attached to the motive for Getty personally the united. We have the possibility of production more than twenty tide of the pulled his. With Kenny was forbidden in new friends pockets canning of the body. Lead in losing. Only then you mean yeah. Are open. Boom boom boom boom boom boom I'm. Eugene died lawyer and shook my dad's side upon better U you don't about it on the define my did the money that you on that on the tiny fish found obvious. Other trauma that attack seemed never to move it out of time it locally venom conducted ocean. Time anymore quite hateful woman has since had a Tonya how moment I've found that among each pistol from. We'll let team kicking it. I don't know what I'm the past she's Porsche especially members have a mission of pushing them division. He's yet to comment that was such you have to think it is staging these destructive Harman showed us. Again income fund you don't need hacking Shula. Going on. Federal. And even necessary to have no convincing Kia and Germany in July Swedish local political what I did he can move. Blog you're on you're minimally McLaren just to Schlabach unit school of W Mitchell that could say Kensington to review according Arnold. You how they design their money you're kidding Elliott time. Do you are planning let me get access to shouldn't be an apparent stab another just amazing salads and yes and distinguished and should. That. Let me try deluge you betcha negative. I'm benefit from the country have. For the bathroom and a half crucial. And through some unknown 7%. With. It's. When I'm kind of been on and from the house and senate. Members.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.