Transcript for Caravan migrants waking up on Mexican side of border after they're refused US entry

A human rights struggle playing out on America's southern borders and after more than a month on the road so called might bring caravan finally arrives at the same people crossing. We're fighting to you know what a bed of future. But the group of at least a 150 Seeking Asylum in the west and trying to do established legal process remained stuck on the other side. A small group is hint at the border terminal while the rest are nearby in Tijuana Mexico. Leaders of the groups say they've been following this procedure for years but this time they've been told or entry is blocked. That's Customs and Border Protection are turning them away because it's at the crossing where initially that's assigned seekers was already at capacity. He. If we. The migrants mostly women and children are from Honduras El Salvador and Guatemala the traveled through Mexico sometimes by trainer bust other times on foot. Say they're fleeing violence and persecution but others questioned their need to seek asylum that they really want the board and they were playing with violent Mexico. President trump calls the group a threat to American security. Border security. We're have no choice will close down the country because we. No crossing the border is only the beginning for these migrants of the 200 in last year's caravan. Only four were granted some form of asylum or relief that he really ABC news New York.

