Transcript for Cases of coronavirus in Europe worsening

Overseas Italy France and Spain are reporting a spike in the number of deaths in London the government me ask elderly people for self isolate for months. This morning heat isn't the corona virus in Europe spiraling. More than 360. Deaths one day in Italy. A 25% spike the deadliest day since the outbreak began on Sunday the Pope leading to the attic in a walking Rome's empty streets then praying before Chris experts credited by believers proceeding to city from the plague 500 years ago. In Spain this fitness instructor is leading quarantines it is ends and a workout routine from his group. As police used loudspeakers to warn tourists to be careful of others. Keep best safeties this week although people. Spain has reported nearly 8000 infections with more than half in Madrid in Germany the government is now re introducing border controls with some neighboring country and the United Kingdom the Health Minister is making a wartime like request an auto many factories and others begin producing bank to leaders for hospitals the British government could soon ask anyone in their seventies or older to self isolate for up to four months. In a sign of how much the pandemic had grown China now counts for less than half of the cases worldwide.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.