Now Playing: The cat that survived the polar vortex

Now Playing: Frozen cat revived after being found in Montana snow bank

Now Playing: Cat welcomes passengers to train station

Now Playing: Women and children flee Syria

Now Playing: Gondolas wind through Venice for carnival

Now Playing: ISIS forces now cornered in Syria

Now Playing: Sediment floods Great Barrier Reef

Now Playing: Pope Francis is expelling the former archbishop of Washington, DC

Now Playing: World View: Inside a Syrian refugee camp, tensions rise in Venezuela and more

Now Playing: Vice President on last leg of Poland trip, visits Auschwitz concentration camp

Now Playing: Westminster dogs, Northern Lights and the Year of the Pig: World in Photos

Now Playing: Polar bear cub gets her first checkup

Now Playing: Brexit 'prepper' stockpiling supplies in case of a doomsday 'no-deal'

Now Playing: Across the Pond: Unrest in Haiti, climate strike, royal Valentine's Day

Now Playing: Northern Lights dance across sky over Finland

Now Playing: Final push made on remaining ISIS stronghold in Syria

Now Playing: Love among the blossoms, rare black leopard and fashion: World in Photos, Feb. 14

Now Playing: Across the Pond: ISIS bride wants to return home to Britain as Brexit debate rages on

Now Playing: Rare black leopard caught on camera for first time in 100 years