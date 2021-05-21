Celebrations in the streets as Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire

An inside look at the devastation in Gaza as reporters are allowed to cross the border for the first time.
3:12 | 05/21/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Celebrations in the streets as Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

