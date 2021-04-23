Central American drought creates climate change refugees

More
ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports from Guatemala, part of a dry corridor across a once-fertile region that’s helping to fuel a migrant exodus.
7:22 | 04/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Central American drought creates climate change refugees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:22","description":"ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports from Guatemala, part of a dry corridor across a once-fertile region that’s helping to fuel a migrant exodus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77257669","title":"Central American drought creates climate change refugees","url":"/International/video/central-american-drought-creates-climate-change-refugees-77257669"}