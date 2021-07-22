Central China suffers devastating flash floods

More
ABC News' Britt Clennett reports on the severe flash flooding in parts of China, resulting in at least 25 dead, hundreds of thousands displaced, and many trapped in need of rescue.
3:18 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Central China suffers devastating flash floods

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:18","description":"ABC News' Britt Clennett reports on the severe flash flooding in parts of China, resulting in at least 25 dead, hundreds of thousands displaced, and many trapped in need of rescue.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78978567","title":"Central China suffers devastating flash floods ","url":"/International/video/central-china-suffers-devastating-flash-floods-78978567"}