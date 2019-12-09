Cheetah chills out on Jeep with tourists inside

More
A New Jersey family was on safari in Africa when a cheetah took a rest on top a Jeep in their group.
1:23 | 09/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cheetah chills out on Jeep with tourists inside

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"A New Jersey family was on safari in Africa when a cheetah took a rest on top a Jeep in their group.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65552126","title":"Cheetah chills out on Jeep with tourists inside","url":"/International/video/cheetah-chills-jeep-tourists-inside-65552126"}