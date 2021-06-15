China builds Mars simulation base in desert

More
China has built a Mars simulation base in a desert region as part of its plans for future manned exploration of the red planet.
1:23 | 06/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for China builds Mars simulation base in desert
Saddam can capture print any developments have on the. I'm cool. Offers are people. You don't get me gesture tricky so much about themselves. Just. But she is unified and Koji. Did not he are mortal than the pool and a cool with the cap also holds talks from potential life on Mars. It's about nearly 20000 people have new cap. Sheen's uncle. Tingling Jung Kim and I can check and don't look particular batch vehicle potential rush accounts should camp money team until. UT's. Looked at such lieutenant Kevin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"China has built a Mars simulation base in a desert region as part of its plans for future manned exploration of the red planet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78302447","title":"China builds Mars simulation base in desert","url":"/International/video/china-builds-mars-simulation-base-desert-78302447"}