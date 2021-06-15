Transcript for China builds Mars simulation base in desert

Saddam can capture print any developments have on the. I'm cool. Offers are people. You don't get me gesture tricky so much about themselves. Just. But she is unified and Koji. Did not he are mortal than the pool and a cool with the cap also holds talks from potential life on Mars. It's about nearly 20000 people have new cap. Sheen's uncle. Tingling Jung Kim and I can check and don't look particular batch vehicle potential rush accounts should camp money team until. UT's. Looked at such lieutenant Kevin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.