Transcript for China trade war escalates with new tariffs

So we move on to Washington. The US officially raised tariffs on Chinese goods. And shortly after it went into effect China said it would unfortunately. Have to fight Max I wanna go and alana Zack who's at the White House. A lot of can you just tell us when this went into effect and what the potential countermeasures would be by China. Hey Kimberly this started at midnight last night and essentially it is the two largest economy in the world locking horns right now. And it un. Clear how exactly it's going to all get results so the United States this morning increase tariffs up from 10% to 25%. On certain Chinese good that mean that American taxpayers an American consumers are actually going to be spending more money when they're buying these Chinese goods. China of course saying that they're now going to reciprocate we don't know exactly. What that means but it could also harm the US economy president trump responding. Of course saying that he likes tariffs he has been tweeting about it this morning he also said. And that he wanted administration to use the revenue from the tariffs on Chinese goods to go into purchasing quote. Agricultural products from our great farmers in larger amounts it China ever did and ship it to poor and starving countries. But like so many things that the president tweets we'll have to be watching to see that actually turns into American policy. And just correct the president on one of his tweets. Those that payment on these tariffs are not coming from China they are coming from American consumers who are purchasing these guys Kimberly. Lot of pretty interesting there and while we have you I also want to ask you about your radio calls this morning this because people are still talking about is Muller is going to actually testify. Yeah I'm the president has. Weighed in on that yet again here at the White House he says now that he's printing the decision to the attorney general William Barr he says that bar should decide. If the special counsel Robert dollar should comply with with congress' request to have him appear and answer questions about the report. However this team a big issue after. On the ABC news and others learned that the special counsel disputed the way that are characterized the findings in his report particularly when he came to questions. Obstruction of justice so. Members of congress say they want to hear from Mueller himself the president initially said. He did have a problem with that then he said he did have a problem with it and now he says. That his attorney general will ultimately make the decision but it's probably not going to sit well with congressional Democrats who have already accused bar. And acting more like the president's attorney and the attorney general the United States definitely yes lots of back and forth there a lot of back at the White House thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.